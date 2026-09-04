Drone strike damages grain terminal of American company ADM in Odesa

A drone strike on August 31 damaged the grain terminal of the American agribusiness company Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) in the seaport of Odesa, the company told Reuters.

According to ADM, the company is currently assessing the situation and determining its next steps. No employees were injured.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is an American agribusiness corporation headquartered in Chicago, operating in 200 countries. It specializes in the production of food ingredients, animal feed, and biofuels, as well as the processing, storage, and logistics of agricultural products. Its production portfolio includes grains, oilseeds, flour, starch, vegetable fats, and logistics services provided by the ADM Logistics division. The corporation is represented in Ukraine by ADM Ukraine LLC.