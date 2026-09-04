Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Economy

Cabinet appoints Zaporizhia regional administration head Fedorov as head of State Recovery Agency

1 min read
Add as source
Cabinet appoints Zaporizhia regional administration head Fedorov as head of State Recovery Agency
Photo: https://t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhia regional military administration, as head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

The decision was made at a government meeting, Cabinet of Ministers representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram.

Fedorov’s dismissal from his post as head of the Zaporizhia regional military administration was approved in connection with the appointment.

Serhiy Sukhomlyn was dismissed from his post as head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

Mykola Boiko was also dismissed from his post as first deputy head of the State Recovery Agency.

#ivan_fedorov #state_agency_for_restoration_and_infrastructure_de
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT

IMF mission begins talks in Kyiv

IMF mission begins talks in Kyiv

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Gavin Gray begins meetings in Kyiv on Monday with Ukrainian authorities and other stakeholders as…

Read