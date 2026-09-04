Cabinet appoints Zaporizhia regional administration head Fedorov as head of State Recovery Agency

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhia regional military administration, as head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

The decision was made at a government meeting, Cabinet of Ministers representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram.

Fedorov’s dismissal from his post as head of the Zaporizhia regional military administration was approved in connection with the appointment.

Serhiy Sukhomlyn was dismissed from his post as head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

Mykola Boiko was also dismissed from his post as first deputy head of the State Recovery Agency.