Kyiv City Council supports resolution on Kyivmiskbud capitalization of UAH 3 bln

At its meeting on September 3, the Kyiv City Council voted with 67 votes in favor of the draft resolution "On stabilizing the financial position of the Kyivmiskbud Holding Company by increasing the authorized capital," the company’s press service reported.

The document provides for consent to increase the company’s authorized capital by issuing additional shares in the amount of up to UAH 3 billion, while maintaining the shareholder’s stake in the Kyiv City Community, which owns 99.87% of the holding’s shares. The amount was calculated in accordance with the company’s Financial Plan for 2026-2028.

"Today marks a significant step in support of Kyivmiskbud and a clear signal to investors: the community and the city are on their side. The previous capital increase allowed us to resume work at 11 sites, and this year we are preparing to commission six residential complexes, complete with utility networks. Raising additional funds will ensure the continuity of construction in 2027-2028 and enable the company to fulfill its main obligation—to complete all facilities and hand over the keys to people, including military personnel and war veterans," noted Yuriy Tykhonovych, Acting Chairman of the Board of PJSC HC Kyivmiskbud.

According to Tykhonovych, after the appropriate funds are transferred to the 2027 city budget for the purchase of additional shares, Kyivmiskbud will receive an effective financial instrument to ensure stable operations during 2027-2028.

Kyivmiskbud’s construction portfolio currently includes 24 residential complexes at various stages of completion, including projects accepted for completion from Ukrbud Corporation in accordance with Cabinet of Ministers Order No. 772-r.

Tykhonovych also added that the decision to recapitalize Kyivmiskbud will not only reduce social tensions among thousands of investor families and restore confidence in the primary real estate market, but will also have a powerful multiplier effect on the capital’s entire economy.

Kyivmiskbud Holding Company was created in 1994 based on the assets of the state municipal construction corporation Kyivmiskbud by consolidating controlling stakes in 28 enterprises and other assets into its authorized capital. It comprises 40 joint-stock companies in which the company holds shares, as well as six subsidiaries and 51 associate enterprises. On October 31, 2024, the Kyiv City Council voted to increase Kyivmiskbud’s capital by UAH 2.6 billion through the issue and repurchase of additional shares. On June 23, 2025, the company’s shareholders supported a resolution to increase its authorized capital by UAH 2.6 billion through the issue of additional common registered shares. The company received this additional capital in December 2025. The Kyiv City Council acted as the sole participant in the share placement.

According to the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, the Kyiv City Council is the primary shareholder of Kyivmiskbud Holding Company.