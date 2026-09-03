Russia attacks Naftogaz production assets overnight

Russia attacked the production assets of the Naftogaz Ukrainy group overnight, causing significant damage, the company announced on Thursday.

“Several Ukrnafta production facilities came under attack overnight. Numerous hits were recorded, and fires broke out," the group noted.

Workers were in shelters during the attack. There were no injuries.

The damaged equipment has been shut down. Specialists are assessing the impact of the attack.

As reported, on August 31, Russia attacked the Naftogaz group’s Odesa Thermal Power Plant with missiles and drones, damaging some of the primary and auxiliary equipment.