EBA launches Automobile Committee to protect interests of legal businesses

The European Business Association announces the official launch of the Automobile Committee — an industry platform bringing together leading market players to represent the interests of legitimate businesses and promote transparent conditions for the development of Ukraine’s automotive sector.

According to the EBA, the goal of the unification is to create equal and clear rules of the game in the market, as well as to establish effective dialogue with government agencies.

The Committee already includes leading companies such as AUTO International, AVIS Ukraine VIP Rent, AWT Bavaria Ukraine, Winner Group Ukraine, Winner Leasing, ViDi Group, VUSO, Porsche Ukraine, Pride Motor, Toyota Ukraine, and ULF-FINANCE.

Petro Rondiak, Chairman of the Board of Winner Group Ukraine, has been elected Chair of the Committee.

Priority areas include: promoting market de-shadowing and supporting transparent business practices; supporting fair competition; harmonizing the Ukrainian legal framework with European standards; and simplifying business process administration for automobile companies.

As reported, official market operators consider the main problems facing the auto market to be the constant growth of used cars, as well as the fact that the majority of this market operates in the shadow economy to minimize taxes. In particular, in 2025, with a 25% population decline, car sales increased by 15% to 1.2 million units, meaning there were 40 cars per 1,000 people (a 60% increase), but used cars displaced new ones and reached a share of 93% (in 2008, which was a successful year for the car market, their share was 38.5%).