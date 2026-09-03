Issue of Ukraine's gas export not relevant today - head of Verkhovna Rada committee

The issue of gas export is not relevant for Ukraine, and it is premature to raise it, said Oleh Bondarenko, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Environmental Policy and Nature Management.

"I don’t think that the issue of gas export is relevant for Ukraine at the moment, especially before the heating season. The most important thing is the filling of storage facilities," Bondarenko said in a comment to Energoreform on the sidelines of the Mining Day event organized by the European Business Association in Kyiv on Thursday.

"Given all the challenges facing the gas industry, I think it’s too early to talk about it," Bondarenko noted.

As reported, by the end of August, Ukraine had accumulated 14.6 billion cubic meters of gas, and, as commented by the First Deputy Prime Minister for Energy, Denys Shmyhal, this is the necessary volume for the basic scenario of the heating season.

They have been talking about the possibility of opening gas exports on the market for several months, noting that this would contribute to attracting additional funds from its sale to Ukraine and the activation of production.