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Germany to allocate additional EUR 250 mln to Ukraine’s Energy Support Fund

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Germany to allocate additional EUR 250 mln to Ukraine’s Energy Support Fund

Germany allocates an additional EUR 250 million as a contribution to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, First Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported.

"I thank the German government and the Federal Minister of Economy and Energy Katherina Reiche personally. This support is extremely important for strengthening the stability of the Ukrainian energy industry on the eve of winter," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Germany is the largest donor to the Fund, and together with the contribution announced on September 3, the total contribution of Germany will amount to EUR 807 million.

In total, donors have already contributed more than EUR 2.4 billion to the Fund.

However, as noted by Shmyhal, in the conditions of constant Russian attacks, the needs of Ukrainian energy companies remain significant.

"We need to attract an additional EUR 561.5 million to the Fund. We are counting on further support from partners," he added.

#energy_support #germany
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