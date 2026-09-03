Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk regions hardest hit by warehouse damage – agriculture minister

Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions have seen the most warehouse infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks, Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Taras Vysotsky said at a briefing Thursday.

"The largest number of them is in Kyiv region, since supplying the capital naturally requires appropriate infrastructure. The second region, in terms of concentration, is Dnipropetrovsk region," he said.

The largest single strike on warehouse infrastructure was recorded on Aug. 5, and the intensity of such attacks has been the highest since the start of the full-scale invasion ever since, Vysotsky said.

Companies have not yet completed assessing the financial losses from destroyed warehouse infrastructure, so the final figures are not yet known, he said. Based on estimates he has heard, a single strike on large warehouses can cause about UAH 3-5 billion in losses, meaning total losses could reach tens of billions of hryvnias.

To adapt logistics, companies are considering shifting to smaller, more dispersed logistics centers and warehouses, Vysotsky said. One of the main options being considered is supplying products as directly as possible from the manufacturer to the point of sale.