Power engineers restore supply to all Odesa region consumers after Sept 2 Russian strike, but forced to limit consumption

Power engineers have restored supply to all consumers in Odesa region who lost power after a massed missile and drone attack on Sept 2, but are forced to apply grid restrictions to avoid overloading damaged equipment, national grid operator Ukrenergo said.

The restrictions will be lifted as soon as repair work is completed, the company said on Telegram.

As of Thursday morning, power outages caused by Russian strikes remain in place in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhia regions, according to Ukrenergo.

The company said power engineers are doing everything possible to reconnect consumers.

As previously reported, DTEK Odesa Grids restored power to 177,000 of the 350,000 consumers left without electricity following a massed overnight missile and drone strike on key trunk energy facilities in Odesa region on Sept 2.

On Wednesday morning, Odesa city council reported that electric public transport had stopped running due to the Russian attack on energy infrastructure and the resulting power shortage.

Infoxvodokanal, the company that supplies water to the regional center and surrounding settlements in Odesa district, also reported a temporary loss of water supply to consumers in part of Odesa’s Peresyp district and some settlements in Odesa district as a result of Russian strikes.