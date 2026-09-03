Zelenskyy expects govt, NBU to decide on expanding 5-7-9 programme for logistics sector

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, the National Bank, and the President’s Office to draft a decision on the actual expansion of the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program for Ukrainian businesses, particularly those in the logistics sector.

"I expect the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Economy, together with the National Bank and the Office’s team, to prepare this decision," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

According to him, the government agreed to expand the necessary support programs during a meeting with representatives of Ukrainian businesses that handle the largest logistics tasks and ensure significant volumes of supplies.

"In particular, the expansion of our ‘Affordable Loans 5-7-9%’ – a real expansion – so that businesses can take advantage of the program, especially logistics companies," the president said.

He also announced that the government will assess the needs of Ukrainian businesses on a weekly basis, particularly regarding logistics and deliveries to cities and communities.

"We will communicate with them regarding logistics needs and supplies to cities and communities, and resolve any issues that arise," Zelenskyy said.