Nova Post enters Canadian market, plans network expansion and franchise rollout

Nova Post, part of the Nova group, has entered the Canadian market, bringing its total presence to 18 countries, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

"Canada, like all of North America, is one of the key directions for Nova Post’s international expansion," Oleksiy Taranenko, CBDO of the NOVA group of companies, was quoted as saying in the release.

He said the company has already processed more than 3,000 shipments, most of them goods from Ukrainian producers.

The next steps are expected to include further network expansion, the rollout of a franchise model, the launch of new products, and faster delivery times, the company said.

Nova Post said customers can arrange international shipments from Canada online via the company’s website or mobile app, or drop off a parcel at one of 1,100 partner UPS Store locations or with a courier.

Delivery between Canada and Ukraine takes from five days, the company said. Shipping costs from Canada to Ukraine are CAD 37 for documents and parcels up to 1 kg, CAD 47 for parcels up to 2 kg, CAD 99 for parcels up to 10 kg, and CAD 215 for parcels up to 30 kg.

Nova Post noted that shipments from Ukraine to Canada can be sent duty-free, a service made possible by the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement (CUFTA).

For most shipments, only sales tax (HST) applies, which the sender can pay at the time of booking delivery; however, parcels valued up to CAD 20 (UAH 625) are exempt from taxation.

As previously reported in early August, Nova Post opened 266 new service points from the start of 2026, expanding its presence to 16 countries and 235 cities.

The largest number of new locations were opened in Moldova (155), Poland (63), Spain (18), the Czech Republic (14), Germany (11), Slovakia (2), and one each in Austria, Italy and Romania.

Nova Poshta co-owner Vyacheslav Klymov said at NV’s "Dialogues" event on European integration that Nova Post Europe, part of the NOVA group, plans to double its network of branches in Europe in 2026 and will keep its strategy focused on ensuring maximum delivery speed.