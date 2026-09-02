Arricano suspends City Mall in Zaporizhia over security concerns

City Mall shopping centre in Zaporizhia, owned by Arricano, is suspending its operations until the end of September due to the current security situation, the company’s press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Given that over the last month Russia significantly increased the number of strikes on civilian targets, particularly on shopping complexes, and following the enemy strike on the Epicentr hypermarket located directly next to our shopping center in Zaporizhia, we decided to temporarily suspend the operation of the Zaporizhia shopping centre CITY MALL. This is a very difficult decision, but the safety of visitors and tenants is our highest value," Arricano noted.

The shopping centre team will continue analyzing the security situation in the city and remain in constant contact with tenants. At the end of September, the company will additionally assess the situation and separately announce the future operating mode of the complex.

As reported, on August 21, Russian drones twice struck the Soniachna Halereya shopping centre in Kryvyi Rih, killing 16 people and injuring another 130 as a result of the enemy attack. On the night of July 19, as a result of another massive Russian missile strike on Kyiv, the construction site of the shopping and entertainment center in Lukianivka, implemented by the Arricano development company, was damaged; there were no casualties.

Arricano Real Estate PLC (Cyprus), through its subsidiary Ukrainian companies, owns four shopping centers in Ukraine: Prospekt shopping centre and RayON shopping centre in Kyiv, City Mall shopping centre in Zaporizhia, and Soniachna Halereya shopping centre in Kryvyi Rih. The company also owns a 49.9% stake in Sky Mall shopping centre (Kyiv) and land plots for further construction of three sites currently at the design stage. In addition, the company is constructing the Kyiv shopping centre Lukianivka.