Economy Ministry reports issuance of UAH 50 bln in eOselia loans to more than 28,000 families

More than 28,000 Ukrainian families have been able to purchase their own homes in the nearly four years since the eOselia affordable loan program was launched. UAH 50 billion has been issued under the program since October 2022, according to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine on Tuesday.

"The largest number of people who took advantage of affordable mortgages were military personnel and representatives of the security sector—13,077 loans—and veterans—685 loans. Also, over the entire period, 2,377 internally displaced persons were able to purchase their own homes. Public sector employees also took advantage of preferential loans: 1,890 medical workers, 1,888 teachers, and 518 scientists. The largest group of borrowers is young people aged 26-35 (43.7% or 12,343 families)," the report says.

Some 46% of housing was purchased on the primary market, including 32% from developers. The average area of ​​purchased properties is 56.3 square meters, with 28.77 square meters per family member.

Some 28.9% of borrowers purchased housing in Kyiv region, 21.6% in Kyiv. Lviv region (6.5%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (4.8%), and Odesa region (4.3%) are also popular.

"Residents of frontline territories are also joining the eOselia program. The program provides state compensation of 70% of the down payment on a mortgage, 70% of monthly payments during the first year of the loan, and up to UAH 40,000 for associated costs when applying for a mortgage. Thus, 3,605 Ukrainian families have already purchased housing, taking advantage of the program's preferential terms, worth UAH 12.5 billion – in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions," the message reads.

Since the beginning of 2026, 5,541 Ukrainian families across Ukraine have taken advantage of the eOselia program and received preferential mortgage loans totaling almost UAH 11 billion.

"Thanks to the program, 18,000 children are already growing up in their own homes. At the same time, eOselia stimulates the development of the construction industry: the program's terms are primarily focused on the acquisition of new housing, which means they create additional demand for new construction," noted Ukrainian Minister of Economy and Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko.

As reported, approximately a third of new home sales in 2025 were concluded under the state-run eOselia mortgage program, while the share of transactions using eVidnovlinnia housing certificates amounted to up to 10%.

As of February 10, partner banks had issued UAH 41 billion in loans to 23,600 families. At the same time, the standards for housing eligible for purchase under the state-run affordable mortgage program eOselia were updated: the standard apartment area is 52.5 square meters for a family of one or two people, and 21 square meters for each additional family member. The maximum area is 115.5 square meters, regardless of the family size.

In August, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky announced that the Cabinet of Ministers would soon present a format for economic incentives to improve the demographic situation, and was also preparing to reduce the interest rate under the eOselia program for parents of children.