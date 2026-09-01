Koretsky: Govt introduces strict budget austerity regime

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky announced that the government is introducing strict austerity measures for budget funds not allocated for defense needs.

"The government is introducing strict austerity measures for budget funds not allocated for defense needs. As a result, we have already identified UAH 70 billion in savings, which will be fully allocated to defense needs. At the same time, we must fulfill all necessary social obligations. Therefore, there will be no problems with pensions and salaries," Koretsky said at a parliamentary session on Tuesday.

He noted that when preparing the 2027 state budget, the government should also proceed from the principle of maximum savings.

He asked members of parliament to actively participate in the process of drafting the 2027 budget.