Oshchadbank and Ukreximbank put Gulliver shopping and office complex up for auction with starting price of $207 mln

State-owned banks Oschadbank and Ukreximbank have put the Gulliver shopping and office complex in Kyiv up for auction through the Prozorro.Sale system with a starting price of $207 million, according to Oschadbank’s website.

"A transparent, competitive auction will allow us to determine the market price of the asset and attract both Ukrainian and international investors," noted Oschadbank CEO Yuriy Katsion.

According to information on the Prozorro.Sale system, the three-round English auction will take place at 12:20 p.m. on October 1, with applications accepted until 8:00 p.m. on September 30. The starting price is UAH 9.2 million (excluding VAT), with a minimum bid increment of UAH 92.3 million, or 1%, and a security deposit of UAH 461.7 million, or 5%.

The lot includes a retail and office complex with parking, with a total area of ​​151,805 square meters, at 1st Sportyvna Square in Kyiv, and two land plots with a total area of ​​1.2512 hectares. Oschadbank holds an 80% stake in the property, while Ukeximbank holds a 20% stake.

Gulliver’s previous owner, Tri O LLC, its ultimate beneficiary, the pledger, the guarantor under the consortium loan agreement, or any related entities, as well as entities subject to sanctions, cannot participate in or win the auction. To complete the transaction, the winner must obtain a concentration permit from the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine or a conclusion declaring that such a permit is not required.

As reported, the supervisory boards of Oschadbank and Ukreximbank decided to sell Gulliver through Prozorro.Sales at the end of July 2026. The sale is intended to be the final stage of the foreclosure of collateral for one of the largest problem corporate loans in the banking system.

A consortium of state-owned banks began financing the construction of the complex in 2006, and it was commissioned in 2014. After several restructurings, Tri O LLC, which owned Gulliver, began reducing loan payments in June 2024 and subsequently ceased servicing the debt completely.

On July 26, 2025, a decision was made to state register the ownership of the complex to the consortium of Oschadbank and Ukreximbank following foreclosure on the mortgaged property due to Tri O LLC’s failure to fulfill its obligations under the loan agreement.

In late October 2025, Oschadbank’s emergency commission deemed the current situation dangerous for people and the operation of the complex, specifically due to the refusal of Tri O LLC employees to transfer control of critical utility lines. In December, the bank began a phased reopening of the complex after some of the causes of the emergency were addressed.