Ukraine, World Bank discuss housing funds to restore 204 high-rises

During a meeting between representatives of Ukraine and the World Bank, the parties discussed additional financing for compensation for damaged housing, a housing voucher program for veterans, as well as the comprehensive restoration of 204 apartment buildings in Bucha, Makariv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia.

World Bank Regional Director for Eastern Europe Robert Som met with Minister for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Vitaliy Bezgin. According to the minister, the World Bank is one of Ukraine’s key partners in the housing sector.

"We have two parallel tasks – to resolve housing issues and to change the housing policy system itself," Bezgin wrote on Facebook.

According to him, particular attention during the meeting was paid to additional financing for compensation for damaged housing, the housing voucher program for veterans and the comprehensive restoration of apartment buildings in communities. In particular, the issue concerns 204 high-rise apartment buildings in Bucha, Makariv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia.

At the same time, Ukraine continues work on housing reform. Among other things, it provides for updating housing legislation and creating a unified housing information system.

"Outdated waiting lists must remain in the past. The state must understand people’s housing needs and the available housing stock. We proposed that the World Bank join a coalition of international partners to develop social housing in communities," the minister said.

In addition, Ukraine is beginning preparations for RDNA6. According to Bezgin, an accurate assessment of damage and needs in the housing sector is necessary for the further recovery of communities.

"For us, it is fundamentally important to obtain an accurate assessment of damage and needs in the housing sector. This is the foundation for the further recovery of communities. Thank you for the partnership. We are continuing the projects already launched and preparing new ones," he said.