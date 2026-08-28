FOZZY hypermarket damaged in Vyshneve

A FOZZY hypermarket in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, was damaged in a Russian strike on Friday, the company’s press service reported.

"Today, our FOZZY hypermarket in Vyshneve was damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

"The most important thing is that no people were injured. Rescue workers are currently operating at the site, and efforts to eliminate the consequences of the attack are ongoing," the company said on its Facebook page.

The extent of the damage is being assessed. The hypermarket is not operating.

As reported, a day earlier, a warehouse belonging to the Fora chain, part of Fozzy Group, was damaged in a Russian attack near Kyiv; this was the third attack on Fora’s logistics infrastructure in August. Earlier, on August 6, four Fozzy Group distribution centers were damaged in Russian shelling.

Fozzy Group, a retail and industrial group, has more than 825 stores throughout the country. The company operates retail chains in various formats, including Silpo supermarkets, Fozzy wholesale hypermarkets, Fora convenience stores, Thrash!Trash! discount stores, Bila Romashka pharmacies and E-ZOO pet stores.