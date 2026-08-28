Ukraine hits winter gas target of 14.6 bcm month ahead of schedule – minister

Ukraine has accumulated 14.6 billion cubic meters of gas in underground storage facilities (UGS) needed under the baseline scenario for the winter season, First Deputy Prime Minister, Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"There are currently 14.6 billion cubic meters of gas in Ukrainian underground storage facilities. We reached the target UGS filling level a month ahead of schedule," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Friday.

He expressed gratitude to Ukrainian gas production companies, Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and all employees of the fuel and energy sector for the work carried out.

"As for gas reserves, we are ready for the 2026/2027 autumn-winter period. We continue working in other areas," the Energy Minister said.

As reported, on August 21, Shmyhal said that Ukraine had accumulated 14.3 billion cubic meters of gas in underground storage facilities. According to him, Naftogaz has already signed contracts this year for the supply of more than 2.09 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 2 billion cubic meters were imported in January-July.