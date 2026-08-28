Russian strike destroys one of YASNO's warehouses - CEO

A warehouse belonging to energy supplier YASNO was destroyed in a Russian attack on Thursday, resulting in the loss of some equipment for the solar plants the company installs, CEO Serhiy Kovalenko said.

"Yesterday, in another attack, one of our warehouses burned down (...). This warehouse stored some of our equipment for solar power plants. Most of it was damaged, and that’s certainly a shame. But what survived, we’ve already moved to other warehouses. We’re currently assessing the damage," he wrote on Facebook on Friday.

Kovalenko said none of the warehouse staff were hurt.

He also stressed that the company continues to meet its obligations to customers "in terms of quality and installation timelines for solar power plants and battery storage systems." Kovalenko said the company’s equipment reserves are sufficient.