Diia opens business application submissions to Register of Damage for loss of property control in temporarily occupied territories

Ukrainian enterprises can now submit compensation claims to the international Register of Damage under category C3.2-"Loss of control over property located in temporarily occupied territories"-via the Diia portal.

According to a message from the Diia press service on its Telegram channel, this refers to property over which control was lost on or after February 24, 2022, due to the temporary occupation of territories as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time, applications can also be submitted for property that was previously in a temporarily occupied territory, but control over which was restored after its liberation.

The application can be submitted by the company’s head or a designated representative who has been granted appropriate authority through the "Digital Powers" service.

Overall, enterprises can file claims regarding property value, loss of profit resulting from the loss of control over property, and total loss of business.

"In this category, property is considered to be any tangible asset, meaning any object that has value," the Diia message states.

As reported, the international Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of Russia against Ukraine has also launched a new category A3.4, "Loss of Remunerated Employment," which allows individuals to submit a claim on the Diia portal for compensation for the loss of income from remunerated employment or self-employment.

The Register of Damage was created to collect claims for compensation for damage, loss, or injury caused on or after February 24, 2022, on the territory of Ukraine. The service is implemented by the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Justice.