Nova Post handled up to 150,000 shipments in Czech Republic in H1 2026, plans 300 parcel lockers and 20 branches in H2

Nova Post in the Czech Republic, part of the Nova group, handled almost 150,000 shipments in January-June 2026 and scaled up its network to 45 service points in 27 cities across the country, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

According to Nova Post’s release, taxes paid in the Czech Republic totaled 6.9 million Czech korunas, and the company’s network comprises 29 branches of various formats and 16 pickup points (PUDO).

The company said it opened six new branches and two new PUDO points in the Czech Republic over the six months of 2026.

Nova Post noted that since June, customers in the Czech Republic have had access to one-hour address pickup services, seven-day-a-week delivery, transportation of oversized and non-standard cargo, next-day delivery nationwide, and digital services for managing deliveries from a phone.

The company said that thanks to its partnership with the automated parcel locker networks AlzaBox and OX Point, customers can send and receive parcels through a network of more than 3,500 lockers across the country.

"In a short time, we’ve built not only our own network in the Czech Republic, but also one of Nova Post’s key operational hubs in Europe. This is where we handle sorting, customs clearance and processing of international shipments," Nova Post’s Czech Republic CEO Andriy Artemenko was quoted as saying in the release.

According to him, the next stage of development will involve installing 300 of the company’s own parcel lockers in the largest Czech cities by the end of the year, along with opening another 20 branches and dozens of PUDO points.

Among other things, Nova Post in the Czech Republic plans to strengthen cooperation with Czech e-commerce businesses "so that even more online stores choose Nova Post as their logistics partner for deliveries across the Czech Republic, Europe and the world," Artemenko stressed.

As previously reported in May, Nova Post launched its own courier delivery service in the Czech Republic, already available in Prague and the Plzeň, South Moravian, Moravian-Silesian and Karlovy Vary regions.

Viacheslav Klymov, co-owner of express delivery leader Nova Poshta, said at an NV Dialogues event on European integration that Nova Post Europe, part of the NOVA group, plans to double its network of branches in Europe in 2026 and will keep its strategy focused on ensuring maximum delivery speed.