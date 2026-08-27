Cabinet increases funding for recovery projects by UAH 1 bln – Koretsky

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased funding for recovery projects by another UAH 1 billion, reported Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky.

"In total, this year within the framework of the Ukraine Recovery Programme, we will direct almost UAH 2 billion with the support of the European Investment Bank. This concerns the restoration of critical and social infrastructure – schools, kindergartens, hospitals, shelters, utility networks, and housing across 16 regions," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, funding is primarily directed toward projects that are already prepared for implementation or are in an active stage.