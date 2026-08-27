Russian strike damages Comfy distribution center near Kyiv

A Comfy distribution center in Kyiv region was damaged in a Russian attack on Thursday, Comfy CEO Hennadiy Verbylenko said.

"It’s a difficult morning, but it seems quite predictable for Ukrainian businesses in recent weeks. Today, a Russian drone deliberately struck our distribution center in Kyiv region. All our colleagues are safe and unharmed. Shelters prepared in advance protected the team. That is the most important thing," he wrote on his Facebook page.

The Comfy CEO said that the company continues to operate at an increased level to ensure the operation of its stores and online channels and the fulfillment of orders, while the contact center remains in constant communication with customers.