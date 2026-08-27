McDonald's to launch annual sustainable stores in Ukraine

McDonald’s Ukraine Ltd., which operates the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant chain in Ukraine, plans to open restaurants with sustainable (environmentally friendly) design every year, which will be 35% more expensive than standard restaurants, McDonald’s Ukraine Director of Corporate Impact Nazar Bediy said.

"There are currently two such restaurants in Ukraine: one in Lviv and one in Kyiv. We are proud that we have started moving in this direction. We definitely plan to continue investing in restaurants with sustainable design, but in the short and medium term we do not plan to convert the entire chain to this design because it is significantly more expensive – by approximately 35%. We view such restaurants as a promising project with potential for future development. On average, we plan to invest in approximately one such restaurant per year," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Bediy, because this format is more expensive than standard restaurants, the company will create sustainable-design restaurants using its own investment funds. At the same time, the main focus will be on expanding the adoption of environmental practices across all new restaurants.

"We make them energy-efficient, work on thermal insulation, introduce heat-recovery systems and other solutions that help use energy resources more efficiently. Energy consumption is directly linked to environmental impact, so this is an important area," he stressed.

The first McDonald’s restaurant in Ukraine opened on May 24, 1997, in Kyiv. McDonald’s currently employs nearly 11,000 Ukrainians. There are currently 130 restaurants operating in 43 localities.

According to the OpenDataBot analytical system, McDonald’s in Ukraine generated UAH 21.3 billion in revenue in 2025, 26.6% more than in the same period a year earlier. Net profit increased by 21.3% to UAH 1.567 billion. Last year, the company paid UAH 3.5 billion in taxes to the budget.

McDonald’s in Ukraine is a founding partner and the largest corporate partner of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Ukraine.

MCD Europe Limited (100%, London, United Kingdom) is listed as the owner of McDonald’s Ukraine Ltd.