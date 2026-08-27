Ukrposhta launches aviation safety unit to scan hazard cargo, curb shipping delays

Ukraine’s national postal operator JSC Ukrposhta has announced the creation of its own aviation security service, which will operate in cooperation with the State Customs Service of Ukraine and provide for postal shipments to be screened for dangerous and prohibited items while still in Ukraine in order to minimize delays during international transportation.

"Ukrposhta is developing this system in cooperation with the State Customs Service of Ukraine. At the same time, we are in no way replacing its functions; we are working together as one team," Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smelyansky said on his Telegram channel Thursday.

According to him, the company’s specialists have undergone relevant training covering international methodologies for developing risk profiles and identifying dangerous and prohibited shipments.

The national postal operator separately specified that it will subsequently invest in specialized equipment, in particular X-ray systems and high-quality X-ray television inspection systems at automated sorting hubs.

Among other functions, the screening process is expected to use artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze risk profiles and conduct other types of controls.

Smelyansky recalled that Ukrposhta currently uses 159 air routes and conducts international postal exchanges with 230 countries and territories worldwide, while the main postal flows pass through air hubs in London, Frankfurt, Warsaw, Riga and Chisinau, with backup routes through Prague, Amsterdam, Bucharest and Bratislava.

"By the way, after launching our own aviation security service, we are preparing some pleasant surprises for our regular and verified customers. Sending your shipments will become easier and faster," the company’s CEO announced.

As reported, Ukrposhta posted net profit of UAH 296.7 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with a net loss of UAH 108 million in the same period of 2025.

According to the report, Ukrposhta has 7,200 customer service locations, including 2,000 mobile postal branches serving 21,300 settlements.