Metro Ukraine among group's top four companies by cash flow – CEO

Metro Ukraine is one of the four companies within the international Metro Group that generate the highest cash flow, according to CEO of Metro Ukraine Olena Vdovychenko.

"When the full-scale invasion began, we, like most companies and businesses, lost a great deal, but we recovered very quickly. We have a very high conversion rate of profit into cash flow. To this day, we remain in the top four within the group among all 30 Metro countries with such a strong economy," Vdovychenko said at the event "Top managers who are keeping the country afloat: Dialogues with NV" in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to her, about a quarter of Metro Ukraine's customers are in the hotel and restaurant industry (HoReCa), 70% are end consumers, and 5% are traders operating small, non-chain stores.

Vdovychenko said the company selects as suppliers only those companies that comply with antitrust legislation and compliance requirements and pay their taxes. When developing its product assortment, Metro seeks a balance between price and meeting the needs of both HoReCa customers and end consumers.

"It [the product assortment] hasn't grown; on the contrary, it has shrunk. We used to have 35,000 SKUs; now we have 16,000 SKUs. This embodies the "why" behind what we do: it's about defining a strategy and consistently executing actions that each of our customers experiences on store shelves or through delivery channels," the CEO said.

Metro Cash & Carry Ukraine LLC was founded in 2003. It operates 21 classic Metro Cash & Carry wholesale centers in Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Lviv, Kryvy Rih, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhia, Chernivtsi, Mykolaiv, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zhytomyr, as well as three smart-format stores in Ternopil, Lutsk, and Chernihiv.

According to OpenDataBot, Metro Cash & Carry Ukraine's revenue for 2025 grew by 17.97% to UAH 33.92 billion, while the net loss amounted to UAH 380.9 million, compared to a net profit of UAH 108.1 million in 2024.

Metro Cash & Carry Ukraine is part of the Metro Group, one of the leading international retail companies.