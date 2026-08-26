Uklon targets over 30% non-ride-hailing revenue, 20% international share in five years - CEO

The vision of online taxi service Uklon, a subsidiary of Kyivstar Group, entails increasing revenue in foreign markets to over 20% in five years, company CEO Serhiy Hryshkov stated during the "Top Managers Who Hold the Country. Dialogues with NV" event on Wednesday.

According to him, the share of ride-hailing revenue in Ukraine is expected to fall below 50% in five years, while ecosystem products currently being launched by Uklon will account for over 30%. These include the Travel direction, micromobility (electric scooters), and potential further marketplace development.

"This is where Uklon is moving and what creates such anti-fragility for us," Hryshkov emphasized.

He reported that the company currently employs six separate CEOs responsible for their respective areas, budgets, and financial results.

Hryshkov noted that the company's goal is to increase its capitalization, and in a few years, Uklon expects to reach a valuation of over $1 billion.

The company currently employs about 950 people, but Uklon continues to hire new staff, with about 20 people joining the team every month, the CEO reported. He emphasized the importance of a clear OKR structure, which allows defining and monitoring the achievement of relevant goals.

Uklon, which was consolidated into Kyivstar's reporting in April 2025, generated UAH 1.448 billion ($32.8 million) in revenue in the second quarter of 2026. Its EBITDA stood at UAH 554 million ($12.5 million). The number of booked rides for the period grew by 4.5% to 43 million, and completed deliveries increased by 25.9% to 1.4 million. The company's number of monthly active digital users grew by 8.2% in the second quarter of this year to 5.2 million.

In early August, it was reported that Uklon began connecting drivers to its service in five new cities in Uzbekistan, including Fergana, Margilan, Kokand, Namangan, and Andijan, thereby expanding its presence beyond Tashkent.