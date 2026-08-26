Koretsky: Energoatom's new top management should be formed as soon as possible

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky held his first meeting with the Supervisory Board of NNEGC Energoatom, stressing the need for a swift overhaul of the company’s management and promising all necessary support.

"Held my first meeting with Energoatom’s Supervisory Board. The government expects the Supervisory Board to carry out a quality overhaul of the company’s management. This is a top priority task. The government will provide all necessary support," he wrote on Telegram following the meeting on Wednesday.

The prime minister stressed that "new top management should be formed as soon as possible, following a transparent competitive selection process."

According to him, he also discussed the state-owned company’s financial situation and its preparations for the autumn-winter period with members of the Supervisory Board.

"Such meetings will be held on a systematic basis," he announced.

As previously reported, according to a forecast by First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NNEGC) Energoatom will get a new chairman of the board and an updated executive body no later than October, following the results of a selection process for which the deadline for submitting applications expired on July 31, 2026.

Regarding Naftogaz of Ukraine, which head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed be headed by former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Oleksandr Vizir, coordinator of the Energy and Climate sector at the Ukraine Facility Platform and a corporate governance expert, said in comments to EnergoReform a week ago that negotiations were most likely still ongoing with the company’s independent supervisory board members, who hold the authority to appoint the chairman of the board or acting chairman.

For her part, former member of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NEURC) Olha Babii told Interfax-Ukraine that Yulia Svyrydenko "is the ideal choice" for Naftogaz, and said she did not know why the appointment had not yet been made.

Prime Minister Koretsky, during Government Question Time in the Verkhovna Rada on Aug 21, said he believes the ideal scenario would be for the new chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine to be appointed after the 2026/27 autumn-winter heating period.