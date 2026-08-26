Koretsky: Partners to allocate $10.5 mln for temporary harvest storage for frontline region farmers

International partners have confirmed the allocation of about $10.5 million for the temporary storage of this year’s harvest for small and medium-sized agricultural producers operating in frontline regions, reported Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky.

"At the same time, we are finalizing with the World Bank the possibility of attracting another $25 million to expand this support. The funds will enable producers to obtain necessary equipment and partially solve the harvest storage problem, particularly due to complications with its export," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government continues negotiations with international financial organizations and donors to increase targeted support for farmers who suffer losses due to Russian terror in the Black Sea region.