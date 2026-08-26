Ukrainian Maudau marketplace cuts staff over Russian logistics attacks

Maudau marketplace, part of Fozzy Group, said it was being forced to optimize its workforce due to Russian attacks on the company’s logistics facilities.

"Due to the consequences of attacks on logistics facilities, we are forced to carry out a partial workforce optimization… Such decisions are never easy. At the same time, they are necessary today to adapt to new conditions, maintain business resilience and continue our operations," Maudau said in a statement posted on its LinkedIn page.

The company added that it sought to carry out the workforce optimization "as honestly, appropriately and respectfully as possible toward everyone affected by it."

According to the marketplace’s website, Maudau employs more than 700 people.

According to the YouControl analytical system, Maudau LLC is owned by PJSC fund Holding Invest, with Volodymyr Kostelman listed as its ultimate beneficial owner.

In 2025, the company increased its net loss by 15% year-on-year to UAH 743.8 million, while net revenue rose by one-third to UAH 3.1 billion.

As reported, five Fozzy Group distribution centers that supplied goods to Silpo, THRASH! and Fora stores were damaged by Russian shelling in August.