Naftogaz eyes extra support following WEF

Naftogaz Group discussed Ukraine’s heating season amid Russian attacks on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Geneva.

As reported on its website on Tuesday, Acting Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Fedorenko held a series of meetings with the heads of leading international companies during the August Leadership Meetings.

"The parties discussed expanding cooperation in equipment supplies, sharing expertise on ensuring resilience in wartime, mobilising additional resources needed to rebuild destroyed infrastructure and get through the winter, energy supplies, as well as current global challenges," the statement reads.

The August Leadership Meetings is a private event attended by around 120 chief executives and chairpersons of the world’s leading companies. The format is designed to share experience, have a dialogue, and serves as a platform for global business leaders to collaborate and discuss the challenges shaping the development of the global economy.

As reported, on August 21, during the government Q&A session in parliament, First Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Denys Shmyhal noted that Naftogaz Ukrainy has already signed contracts for the supply of over 2.09 billion cubic meters of gas this year, 2 billion cubic meters of which were imported in January-July.

Since the beginning of 2026, Russia has carried out approximately 300 attacks on Naftogaz Group facilities. The group said that the intensity of attacks has more than doubled since the beginning of the year.