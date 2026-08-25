Nova Poshta seeks entrepreneurs to lease warehouse space of 500 sq m or more

Nova Poshta, Ukraine's leading express delivery company and part of the Nova group, plans to expand its network of sorting centers and is looking for entrepreneurs and owners of logistics centers and warehouse properties of 500 square meters or more for long-term cooperation.

According to a statement from Nova Poshta on its Telegram channel on Tuesday, the company is seeking partners willing to receive, sort by destination, and dispatch cargo and parcels.

In turn, Nova Poshta will provide cargo flow, a business model, standards and technological solutions, the ability to scale volumes, and can also offer risk insurance.

"Terms are agreed individually," the company said, adding that it is interested in proposals from Kyiv, Kyiv region and Ukraine's eastern regions.

The required space, staff and equipment depend on the projected cargo flow at a specific location, the company said.

As previously reported, Nova Poshta increased its consolidated net profit by 24.3% year-on-year in January-June 2026 to UAH 2.195 billion, while revenue rose 31.8% to UAH 39.127 billion.

As of July 13, 2026, the company's network comprised 54,700 service points: 16,800 branches and 37,900 parcel lockers across Ukraine.

In 2025, Nova Poshta increased revenue by 21.6% year-on-year to UAH 54.2 billion, while its net profit grew 4.4% to UAH 2.6 billion. The number of delivered parcels and shipments rose 7.4%, from 486 million to 522 million, including international shipments, which rose 52.6% from 19 million to 29 million.

Nova Poshta's core business remains express delivery of documents, parcels and palletized oversized cargo. The company is Ukraine's leading express delivery provider. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Viacheslav Klymov.