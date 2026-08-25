Shmyhal: coming winter will not be easy, energy remains enemy's main target

The coming winter will not be easy for Ukraine as energy remains one of the primary targets of Russian aggression, First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal stated during the sixth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen.

"Will the coming winter be easy – no. The enemy is waging a war of attrition, and energy will remain its main target. Because it supports everything – heating, water, power, logistics, economy, and the life of the country," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the Ukrainian energy sector and power system are undergoing an unprecedented historical phase. Under conditions of full-scale war and daily ballistic strikes, the system is transforming, with a new operational architecture being established.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine has designed shelters for energy facilities of various levels and capacities, while energy workers and engineers have created engineering and technical defense solutions capable of protecting infrastructure even after direct strikes by ballistic missiles.

"Our energy workers and engineers have created unique engineering and technical protection that helps safeguard energy facilities even after ballistic missile strikes. Damage is repaired in a week rather than months," he emphasized.

Additionally, Shmyhal highlighted the support of international partners, which makes it possible to execute energy defense and restoration measures.

"Nearly 6,000 tonnes of energy equipment were dispatched this year from distribution hubs to our regions and communities," the First Deputy Prime Minister reported.

According to him, this includes generators, transformers, cogeneration units, and modular boiler houses.