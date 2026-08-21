Vlasenko re-elected as head of NEURC

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NEURC) has re-elected Yuriy Vlasenko as head, who resigned two weeks ago upon the expiration of his two-year term.

"Vlasenko has been elected head of the regulator. The decision was made by Commission members by secret ballot in accordance with the procedure established by law," the NEURC stated on its Telegram channel on Friday.

Ruslan Slobodian resigned as head and continues to serve as a member of the Commission.

As explained, the head of NEURC is elected by the commission’s members from among its ranks, and regulatory decisions are made collectively, ensuring consistency and continuity.

It was previously reported that the head of NEURC is elected for a two-year term and cannot be re-elected after this term without interruption. Slobodian was elected head of the regulator on August 5, 2026, and at the time, the electricity market assumed that this was a temporary election for the subsequent appointment of Vlasenko.