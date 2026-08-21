Economy Ministry allocates UAH 56 mln for development of industrial parks in Khmelnytsky and Rivne regions

The Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine has decided to provide state incentives to the Art Park Industrial (Khmelnytsky region) in the amount of almost UAH 9.7 million for the improvement of access roads and to the Kronospan Rivne IP (Rivne region) in the amount of UAH 46.3 million for the development of energy infrastructure.

According to the ministry’s website, since the beginning of 2026, taking this decision into account, four IPs have already received state incentives for the implementation of projects totaling UAH 152 million.

The Ministry of Economy reminded that funds are provided on a 50%/50% co-financing basis (or 20%/80% for de-occupied and frontline territories, as well as for the restoration of infrastructure damaged as a result of military operations). Applications can be submitted through authorized banks: Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, and Ukrgasbank.

Recipients of state incentives are required to commission at least 5,000 square meters of industrial real estate and attract at least two participants – industrial enterprises – within three years.

Currently, 123 industrial parks are registered in Ukraine. As of the end of 2025, 37 industrial enterprises were under construction or had already been built within them. The volume of attracted investment exceeded UAH 45 billion.

Previously, the Ministry of Economy announced an extension of the application deadline for individual entrepreneurs for state incentives until August 31, 2026 (in accordance with Order No. 758 of August 18). The maximum funding under this program is up to UAH 150 million per park.

Industrial parks are an integral part of the Made in Ukraine state policy for the development of Ukrainian manufacturers.