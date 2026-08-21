Ukraine to increase distributed gas generation capacity to 3 GW by year's end

Ukraine plans to commission 3 GW of distributed gas generation by the end of the year, announced First Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Denys Shmyhal.

"Our plans include 3 GW of distributed gas generation by the end of this year, both in communities and at state-owned enterprises. Today, 1.8 GW has been commissioned and is fully operational. Another 800 GW is under construction. This represents approximately 260 installations already in Ukraine. There will also be approximately 300 MW being built by state-owned companies," Shmyhal said during Government Question Hour in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

He noted that this is why the emphasis is on gas accumulation. As reported with reference to Shmyрal, as of August 21, Ukraine had accumulated 14.3 billion cubic meters of gas in underground gas storage facilities.