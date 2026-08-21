Ukraine working to restrict alumina supplies from Ireland to RUSAL smelters – presidential envoy

Ukraine is working to get the European Union or the Irish government to restrict alumina supplies from an Irish smelter to Russian RUSAL Group enterprises, said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Ukrainian Presidential Envoy for Sanctions Policy.

"The strategic core of the [sanctions] package is restrictions on RUSAL Group enterprises, including the Sayanogorsk, Krasnoyarsk, Bratsk, and Uralsk aluminum smelters, as well as the management company Russian Aluminum Management. Aluminum is a critical raw material for enemy aircraft, missiles, and artillery. The company’s management is also subject to restrictions," Vlasiuk told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday, commenting on the latest Ukrainian sanctions.

He added that "at the same time, it is important to shut down the entire production chain: in particular, alumina comes from Aughinish Alumina, which is owned by RUSAL."

"We are working to ensure that the EU and/or the Irish government adopt decisions that will limit alumina supplies to the enterprises sanctioned as of today," the presidential commissioner emphasized.

As reported, on August 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against the producer of the animated film Masha and the Bear and former MP from the Regions Party, Yuriy Ivaniuschenko.

Corresponding decrees, No. 744 and No. 746, were published on the presidential website on Thursday.

Sanctions have also been imposed against five Russian individuals and four organizations involved in the creation and distribution of the Masha and the Bear series. The Presidential Office noted that the series spreads pro-Russian narratives disguised as children’s content and poses a threat to Ukraine’s national security.

From now on, sanctions are in place against Animaccord Studio, the creator of this animated series, its founder, CEO, as well as the series’ screenwriter, director, producer, and co-author.