Koretsky instructs Finance Ministry to sell Sense Bank, direct proceeds to defense

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has instructed the Ministry of Finance to sell Sense Bank and direct the funds toward national defense.

"The Ministry of Finance has a clear task to step up the process of selling Sense Bank," he wrote on Telegram.

Koretsky noted that it is necessary to ensure maximum transparency, competitiveness, and efficiency in this process.

Meanwhile, according to him, in parallel, the Finance Ministry jointly with the National Bank must resolve all accumulated issues in this financial institution and ensure transparent and high-quality corporate governance.

"The proceeds from the sale of the bank will go to funding the needs of the Defense Forces," the Prime Minister emphasized.