Hryvnia's official rate against euro weakens to fresh record low of UAH 52.1301/EUR 1

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) set the official hryvnia exchange rate against the euro at UAH 52.1301/EUR 1 for Aug. 21, weakening 22 kopecks on the day and hitting a new record low.

The previous record was set on June 16, 2026, at UAH 52.0378/EUR 1, when the rate first crossed the UAH 52/EUR 1 mark.

Meanwhile, the official hryvnia rate against the dollar strengthened by almost 9 kopecks on the day, to UAH 44.6144/$1.

Since the start of the year, the National Bank has weakened the official hryvnia rate against the euro by 4.7%, or UAH 2.34.