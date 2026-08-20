Register of Damage opens 6 new claim categories for property owned by state, local communities and legal entities

The Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (RD4U) has opened six new categories for filing claims, Ukraine’s Justice Ministry press service said.

These are categories B1.3 and C1.3, "Damage to or destruction of residential real estate – residential premises"; B1.4 and C1.4, "Damage to or destruction of residential real estate – common areas"; B1.5, "Damage to or destruction of public buildings and structures"; and C1.5, "Damage to or destruction of non-residential real estate (not related to business losses)."

Claims in these categories may be filed for compensation for damaged or destroyed real estate. Categories B1.3 and C1.3 (residential premises) mirror the previously opened category for individuals (A3.1). They cover the destruction of or damage to individual residential premises — apartments, private houses, and service or departmental housing — that are state- or communally-owned or owned by legal entities. Claims may be filed for the value of the destroyed property or for the cost of its repair or restoration.

Common areas in residential buildings (B1.4 and C1.4) cover the destruction of or damage to shared spaces and structural elements of apartment buildings and dormitories: stairwells, entrances, corridors, elevators, basements, utility rooms, facades, roofs and engineering systems. These elements make up a significant share of a building’s material value, and the cost of their restoration or repair, whether routine or capital, is subject to proper documentation and compensation.

Category B1.5 covers publicly used buildings and structures that are state- or communally-owned and are not classified as infrastructure facilities, such as administrative buildings and cultural or sports facilities. A claim may be filed for the value of the destroyed building or structure or for the cost of its repair or reconstruction.

Category C1.5 is intended for legal entities whose non-residential real estate was damaged or destroyed, provided that property was not used directly for commercial activity aimed at generating profit. This applies in particular to non-residential buildings, premises and structures used for public, charitable, humanitarian, religious or social purposes. Claims regarding commercial real estate and other direct business losses may be filed under category C3.1, which is already open.

Claimants in the B categories can be the Ukrainian state, represented by entities designated by law, and territorial communities, represented by local government bodies. The C categories are open to legal entities established and registered under Ukrainian law regardless of ownership form, including state enterprises. Claims are filed by authorized representatives through the Diia portal.

As reported, the international Register of Damage for Ukraine had previously opened 23 claim categories.

Detailed information on the rules and forms for filing claims in categories B1.3, B1.4, B1.5, C1.3, C1.4 and C1.5 is available on the Register of Damage’s official website.