Ukraine to allocate UAH 4.9 bln from EIB for community recovery - Koretsky

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to allocate UAH 4.9 billion from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the recovery of communities, primarily those affected by hostilities or hosting large numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs), Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

He said the funds would go toward modernizing water supply systems, restoring schools and hospitals, and building social housing for IDPs.

"It’s important that people who have lost their homes because of the war can return to a normal life," Koretsky said in a post on Facebook.

He also said 125 projects in various communities had already been financed under the program this year.