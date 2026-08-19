Monomakh sees its net profit fall 3.4-fold in H1 2026, while revenue grows 21.9%

Tea and coffee producer PJSC Monomakh (Kyiv region) increased its revenue by 21.9% in January-June 2026, reaching UAH 1,511.04 million, but saw its net profit fall 3.4-fold, to UAH 24.43 million.

According to the company's semi-annual report filed with the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, gross profit increased by 29.2% to UAH 484.7 million, while operating profit decreased by 41.6% to UAH 84.4 million.

The company's assets in the first half of the year decreased by 6% to UAH 1,8 million, shareholders' equity by 5.7% to UAH 609.9 million, and total liabilities by 6.1% to UAH 1,2 million.

According to the report, revenue in the second quarter increased by 18.0% to UAH 685.4 million, while net profit fell 2.8 times to UAH 9.5 million. The company reported that it produced and sold 1,390 tonnes of products in the second quarter, with export revenue accounting for 11% of total sales.

Monomakh PJSC was founded in 2000. It produces packaged tea and coffee products under the following brands: LOVARE, Monomakh, Tri Slona, ​​Chaynie Masterpieces, KAIFE, Ferrara, and Kofeynie Masterpieces. The average headcount is 567. The ultimate beneficial owner is Taras Barabash.

In 2025, the company increased revenue by 22% to UAH 2.8 billion, but decreased net profit by 40% to UAH 181.8 million.