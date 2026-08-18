GTS Operator Supervisory Board appoints Natalia Boiko as company's CEO

The Supervisory Board of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS) LLC has approved the appointment of Natalia Boiko as the company's CEO, the company said.

As noted in its Facebook post on Tuesday, the decision was made that same day following an open competitive selection process conducted with the assistance of the internationally recognized executive search firm Odgers Berndtson. It is specified that more than 20 candidates were considered as part of the rigorous selection process.

"We highly value Natalia Boiko's performance as acting CEO. This is a well-considered decision by the supervisory board, made following a transparent competitive selection process, and we are confident that under her leadership, the company will continue to implement the highest standards of corporate governance," Acting Chairman of the supervisory board and its independent member Jan Chadam said.

According to Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Energy for European Integration Anatoliy Kutsevol, it was possible to conduct a transparent competitive selection process for the position of CEO thanks to the completion of the process of forming the full composition of the supervisory board in July 2026.

"The appointment of the CEO is an important step toward the stable development of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine. We expect the company to continue its effective work, particularly in matters related to the protection of the gas transmission system," Kutsevol said.

As previously reported, Boiko had been serving as acting CEO of the GTS Operator of Ukraine since February 2026, following a decision by the supervisory board. Prior to that, she held the position of deputy CEO and was a member of the company's executive board.

GTS Operator of Ukraine said Boiko has over 15 years of professional experience in the energy sector. In particular, she served as deputy chair of the supervisory board of Naftogaz Ukrainy, as well as an advisor to two Ukrainian prime ministers and deputy minister of energy for European integration.