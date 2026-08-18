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Zelenskyy: Necessary stockpiles of equipment to restore power supply in frontline regions assembled

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Zelenskyy: Necessary stockpiles of equipment to restore power supply in frontline regions assembled
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Efforts to restore electricity to Ukrainian households following shelling continue on a daily basis, and there is sufficient equipment for this work in regions near the frontlines and along the border with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The challenges are particularly acute in the cities and villages of regions near the frontlines and along the border with Russia. It is important that the necessary reserves of equipment have been established," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Tuesday following a report by First Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the state of Ukraine's energy sector and top priorities in communications with partners.

According to him, tasks have been identified for working with Ukraine's partners in the near term, before the start of the heating season. "We are counting on the support of specific countries. For security reasons, we are not disclosing the details at this time," the president said.

Shmyhal also reported on the strategic prospects for the development of Ukraine's nuclear industry and the priorities for related work in European countries, Zelenskyy said.

#regions #energy
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