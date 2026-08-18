PrivatBank reports technical outage affecting several services

State-owned PrivatBank has reported a technical outage affecting a number of its services.

"Friends, we're having a technical issue - several services aren't working right now. We're already fixing everything, and stable operation is gradually being restored. We'll be sure to let you know as soon as everything's working properly again," the bank said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

PrivatBank is Ukraine's largest state-owned bank. According to the National Bank, the institution's total assets stood at UAH 972.6 billion (22.8% of the sector total) as of July 1, 2026.