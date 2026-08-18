Government commits to keeping 70% of mobile base stations running for 3 days without power

The Cabinet of Ministers' action program sets a target of ensuring that at least 70% of mobile base stations can operate for at least 72 hours without power supply, using alternative sources, this year and next.

Under the document, a pilot rollout of fifth-generation (5G) mobile technology is planned for 2026 in Lviv, Kharkiv, Borodianka and Kyiv, as well as in Odesa.

These tasks fall under the operational goals of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Among other things, the government plans, in 2027, to push legislative acts on "Diia.City Invest" through parliament, create three venture funds, and provide state support to at least 30 innovation ecosystem entities.

A separate task set for 2027 is the rollout of the "e-Excise" reform, ensuring foreigners can access the Diia portal using a foreign biometric passport document, and improving the procedure for acquiring and revoking e-resident status.

Other tasks the government has set for 2027 include increasing investment in Ukrainian defense companies from $220 million to $350 million and financing at least 400 military development projects.

Over 2026-2027, the government also plans to ensure access to priority public services for citizens and businesses, including digitalizing at least 50 public services through new electronic services, procedure re-engineering and integration of state information resources. These include services for drivers, including the europrotocol (simplified accident report), an "e-Queue" at the border, a medical account, employment services, services for war veterans, "e-Paycheck," updated subsidy processing, and an electronic wallet (eWallet).

In addition, the government plans, in 2027, to create conditions for using the "Mriya" educational app in more than 5,000 schools, scale it into "Mriya. Preschool," and develop the educational product using artificial intelligence (AI) modules.

Among the Digital Transformation Ministry's operational goals is also the rollout, on the Diia portal, of an e-democracy tool ("eDumka") for communication between citizens and local self-government bodies and military administrations.

As previously reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the government's action program on August 17. Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said parliament will consider the document in the near future in accordance with established procedure.