Energoatom fully pays PSO obligation of more than UAH 141 bln for 7 months

NNEGC Energoatom has fully met its special public service obligation (PSO) to ensure affordable electricity for household consumers, covering 100% of the obligation's cost for January-July 2026, at UAH 141.448 billion including VAT, the company said Tuesday.

"The company continues to carry the key financial burden in the system supporting the social tariff. Thanks to Energoatom's contributions, the state is keeping electricity tariffs for millions of Ukrainian families below market levels," Energoatom said.

Energoatom currently has no outstanding debt to Guaranteed Buyer for the PSO.

Over the years of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, from 2022 to 2025, Energoatom has paid more than UAH 528.9 billion (including VAT) for the PSO in total.

As previously reported, Energoatom paid UAH 168.546 billion for the PSO in 2025 and transferred more than UAH 44.5 billion to the state budget.

The Cabinet of Ministers, by order No. 399-r of April 29, 2026, "On the Annual General Meeting of NNEGC Energoatom," approved net profit of UAH 18,688,306,075 in accordance with the company's consolidated financial statements for 2025. The government directed 50% of that profit, UAH 9,344,153,037.5, to dividend payments to the state budget.