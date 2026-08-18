Government's action program envisions raising $500 million for community and regional projects under direct-partnership network in 2026-2027

The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers' action program envisions reformatting, in 2026, the network of direct partnerships ("bridges of trust") between Ukrainian communities and regions and the communities and regions of countries hosting Ukrainians.

This task has been assigned to the newly created Ministry for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons.

Indicators for achieving this program goal include concluding at least 100 "bridges of trust" partnerships in 2026-2027 between Ukrainian communities and regions and the communities and regions of host countries, incorporating mechanisms to prepare Ukrainians for their return home; training 1,000 project managers; and raising $500 million for community and regional projects.

The document also envisions, for 2027, expanding the portfolio of international financing based on an internationally recognized assessment of reconstruction needs, introducing direct financing for territorial communities through government-to-government (G2G) agreements, and systematizing international technical assistance and donor coordination in line with regional policy priorities.

The ministry is to create conditions for expanding the network of international partnerships between regions and territorial communities and increasing its effectiveness through twinning arrangements, interregional and macro-regional cooperation, and to ensure Ukraine's active representation in bilateral and multilateral cooperation and multilateral coordination platforms.

A separate challenge is ensuring that territorial communities are ready - organizationally, financially and in terms of infrastructure - to receive citizens returning from abroad.

As previously reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the government's action program on August 17, 2026. Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said parliament will consider the document in the near future in accordance with established procedure.