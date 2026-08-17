Distributed generation not replacement for large-scale energy production, but its reliable backup – Director of RSE Group Ukraine

Distributed generation should not be viewed as a replacement for large-scale energy production, but as its reliable backup, allowing for the maintenance of power supply to communities or enterprises in the event of a central grid failure, says Hanna Pozdniakova, Director of RSE Group Ukraine.

"Distributed generation shouldn’t be pitted against nuclear power, transmission grids, or large power plants, although the war clearly demonstrated the disadvantages of excessive concentration. A distributed system works differently: it distributes risk across hundreds and thousands of smaller power nodes. And the loss of one local source no longer means the simultaneous loss of gigawatts of capacity. This is precisely why I would consider distributed generation a reliable backup for the Ukrainian energy system," she wrote in a column for the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

At the same time, the director of RSE Group Ukraine emphasized that the development of distributed generation does not guarantee the absence of power outages next winter, but it can significantly reduce the impact of potential attacks: localizing the failure, maintaining the operation of critical facilities, and giving the energy system time to recover.

"Summer peaks have already shown that additional flexibility works. Now the task is significantly more difficult: to transform individual successful distributed generation projects into a sufficiently large-scale network of local energy resilience before winter begins," Pozdniakova noted.

As reported, RSE s.r.o. – an international engineering company with its own production facility in Brno, Czech Republic – specializes in energy sustainability and decentralization solutions. The company provides a full range of turnkey services, from modular cogeneration stations and mobile power plants to industrial heat pumps (COP up to 8) and battery storage systems (BESS).