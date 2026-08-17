Energoatom navigates abnormal heatwave without lowering NPP output – company head

Ukrainian nuclear power plants have proven their efficiency during a period of abnormal heat without reducing the capacity of power units, as the cooling systems of Ukrainian nuclear reactors withstand high temperatures, reported acting Chairman of the Board of Public JSC National nuclear energy generating company Energoatom Pavlo Kovtoniuk.

"The heatwave affects the operation of European nuclear power plants: in several countries, NPP operators had to shut down units. Our nuclear power plants withstand such heat," Kovtoniuk said, as quoted in the company’s report on its Telegram channel on Monday.

At the same time, as the company highlights, the stable operation of domestic nuclear generation is one of the key factors allowing Ukraine to avoid power outages during the summer heat.

As reported, falling water levels in the Danube affect the power generation of countries located along the river’s basin. In Serbia, drought has impacted the output of hydroelectric power plants. In Hungary, to raise water levels, a decision was made to flood old barges in the area of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant, while in Romania, operations at the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant have been partially suspended.